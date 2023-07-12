Mahadevpura builders asked to show sanctioned plans

Mahadevapura: Builders asked to display sanctioned plan on construction sites

The associations complained about blatant disregard for building approvals.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 12 2023, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 04:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Amid rampant illegal constructions, the BBMP's Mahadevapura Zone has issued a circular, reminding builders to display the building sanction plan at the construction site.

Though the rule to display the building plans already exists, Mahadevapura Joint Commissioner Dakshayini K cited a request from residents' welfare associations while ordering officials to ensure that under-construction buildings display the plan. The associations complained about blatant disregard for building approvals.

BBMP
Bengaluru
Construction

