Mayor reviews Bommanahalli projects

The BBMP has woken up to the perennial problem of flooding in and around Bommanahalli on rainy days and decided to take up repair works of stormwater drains.

Mayor Goutham Kumar, along with Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy, reviewed the progress of projects in the zone on Friday and directed engineers to prepare a detailed plan for sanctioning of funds in the forthcoming BBMP budget.

Dues will be collected

The mayor also directed the officials to raid those properties that have failed to pay tax and betterment fee, and collect the dues before the end of the financial year.

The Bommanahalli zone, which had a target of Rs 458 crore, has managed to collect only Rs 240 crore till date.

The officials have to collect a whopping Rs 218 crore in pending dues in less than two months, a source said.