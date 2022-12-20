BBMP’s Dasarahalli Zone under scanner over fund misuse

Misuse of Rs 30 cr grant: BBMP’s Dasarahalli Zone under scanner

The probe was ordered by the BBMP following complaints that the Rs 30-crore grant released under the State Finance Commission has not been used as per the norms

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 20 2022, 02:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 09:19 ist
Curiously, a majority of the works, each costing Rs 1-2 crore, concerned improving drains. Credit: DH File Photo

The BBMP’s vigilance cell has smelt a possible misuse of Rs 30-crore grant allocated to Dasarahalli Zone as standard procedures were disregarded while “taking up” 19 works.

Curiously, a majority of the works, each costing Rs 1-2 crore, concerned improving drains.

Not seeking the BBMP chief commissioner’s approval to hand over works to the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL), a mandatory submission of road history prior to technical approval, release of grants to the contractor beyond the actual works measured, and breach of specifications while executing the works were some of the violations the vigilance cell found during the probe.

Also Read | BBMP demands annual fees from 50 firms permitted to advertise publicly

The probe was ordered by the BBMP following complaints that the Rs 30-crore grant released under the State Finance Commission has not been used as per the norms. The majority of the works were claimed to be taken up at Shettyhalli, Dasarahalli, Bagalagunte, and Chokasandra sub-divisions.

On Monday, Congress workers staged a protest in front of the BBMP’s office in Bagalagunte, demanding action against engineers and elected representatives for siphoning off taxpayers’ money.

BBMP
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
Dasarahalli zone
Bengaluru
infrastructure
Karnataka
Karnataka News

