Misuse of Rs 30 cr grant: BBMP’s Dasarahalli Zone under scanner

The BBMP’s vigilance cell has smelt a possible misuse of Rs 30-crore grant allocated to Dasarahalli Zone as standard procedures were disregarded while “taking up” 19 works.

Curiously, a majority of the works, each costing Rs 1-2 crore, concerned improving drains.

Not seeking the BBMP chief commissioner’s approval to hand over works to the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL), a mandatory submission of road history prior to technical approval, release of grants to the contractor beyond the actual works measured, and breach of specifications while executing the works were some of the violations the vigilance cell found during the probe.

The probe was ordered by the BBMP following complaints that the Rs 30-crore grant released under the State Finance Commission has not been used as per the norms. The majority of the works were claimed to be taken up at Shettyhalli, Dasarahalli, Bagalagunte, and Chokasandra sub-divisions.

On Monday, Congress workers staged a protest in front of the BBMP’s office in Bagalagunte, demanding action against engineers and elected representatives for siphoning off taxpayers’ money.