Namma Metro failed to implement Rain Water Harvesting: Study

There was also no RWH structure collecting rainwater to recharge groundwater throughout the surveyed stretch of 41 km.

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 11 2023, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 22:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Namma Metro has failed to implement rain water harvesting (RWH) in 41 km of Purple and Green Line corridors, losing a major opportunity to conserve the precious resource and prevent water logging, a new report by Action Aid Association said.

The report is based on a survey conducted in June and July in which 1,189 pillars of the metro corridor were checked. "Zero number of rainwater harvesting structures found across the surveyed stretch on Green Line and Purple line," Raghavendra B Pachhapur, senior project lead at Action Aid said.

Budget 2023-24: Rs 3,285 cr for Bengaluru Metro, state will contribute Rs 2,831 cr

There was also no Rain Water Harvesting structure collecting rainwater to recharge groundwater throughout the surveyed stretch of 41 km.

"The RWH structure found between MG Road and Byappanahalli Metro Station is a commendable example of efficient groundwater recharge..BMRCL needs to come out with a policy to take up RWH across all the elevated new lines in the city," the report said.

Namma Metro
rain water harvesting
Bengaluru

