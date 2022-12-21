Nimhans’ casualty, OPD sections too crowded, finds legal services team

After inspecting the Nimhans’ casualty and OPD sections, a Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) team found that they are too crowded to cater to all incoming patients.

A KSLSA delegation, headed by its chairman Justice B Veerappa, inspected Nimhans and Vani Vilas Hospital on Tuesday.

Jaishankar, member secretary of the authority, told DH: “The token issued at the Nimhans OPD starts at 8 am and ends at 11.30 am.

Some patients told us they were unable to get the tokens despite waiting for long. The authority has suggested extending the timing till 12 pm and find alternative ways to manage patients.”

Similarly, in the casualty section, some patients complained that they were asked to leave soon.

“Some patients are discharged one or two days after a surgery and asked to go to another hospital, so that new patients can be accommodated. They may incur more expenses when they shift to a private hospital,” says Jaishankar.

At Vani Vilas, the delegation observed shortage of staff, especially of the nursing staff. But the hospital was found to be well-maintained, and the patient feedback was positive.

The authority is expected to submit a report to the government, with its recommendations for the two hospitals in January.