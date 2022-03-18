Now, complaints of shoddy civil works in KG Layout

As if the inordinate delay in getting possession of their lands wasn’t bad enough, the site owners of the BDA’s Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout are also worried about substandard civil works in the sprawling housing colony.

They say the Bangalore Development Authority has carried out substandard works, particularly with respect to building the cement walls of roadside drains, which have broken and become dilapidated at multiple places.

According to the allottees, the use of inadequate reinforcement steel and low-grade cement in building drain structures is the reason why drains are collapsing at many places.

There is also the problem of honeycombs in the drain walls that were built only two years ago, according to Sham Jujare S, who was allotted a site in the sixth block of the layout.

Honeycombs are hollow spaces or cavities on the surface of or inside concrete mass.

Jujare and many other allottees have formed a collective called the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Progressive Front. They have already raised the matter with BDA engineers.

The collective has written a letter to the BDA, asking it to share the technical drawings of the drain structures and blacklist the contractor who executed the substandard work. Citing the BDA’s claim that it had spent Rs 1,854 crore on civil works in the layout as of November 2021, the group has sought to know where and how the money was spent.

The group also wants the BDA to regularly inspect the quality of work before making payments to the contractor(s).

The allottees haven’t complained about other basic amenities though.

BDA officials have promised to take action.

Check out latest DH videos here