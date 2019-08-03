Part of Metro's purple line shut till Sunday for repair

Train operations on the Baiyappanahalli-MG Road section will be suspended till Sunday morning with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) all set to begin work on replacing a bearing of a pillar at Indiranagar metro station on Saturday night.

On its part, the BMRCL has cited "regular maintenance" as the reason for the suspension of operations. However, sources in the BMRCL said work on replacing a bearing will be taken up during the night time.

"The pillar is situated near the curve section, where the weight of the train is more compared to other sections. During regular checks, it was found that the bearing has suffered damage and needs to be replaced urgently. Hence operations are being suspended," he said.

Suryanarayana Murthy, vice president of BMRCL Employees Union, said there was a defect in the pillar and that the BMRCL was not forthcoming with information.

However, an official said replacement of a bearing was a regular affair.