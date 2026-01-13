Menu
Stock markets trade lower after initial rally on foreign fund outflows, selling in blue-chips

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 379.86 points to 84,258.03 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 109.55 points to 25,899.80.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 04:58 IST
Published 13 January 2026, 04:58 IST
