<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading lower after rallying in early trade on Tuesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and selling in blue-chip stocks.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 379.86 points to 84,258.03 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 109.55 points to 25,899.80.</p>.<p>But, soon after both the benchmark indices gave up all initial gains and were trading lower. The 30-share BSE quoted 244.98 points lower at 83,627.36, and the Nifty traded 74.30 points down at 25,716.70.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Steel were among the biggest laggards.</p>.<p>Country's largest IT services exporter TCS on Monday reported a 13.91 per cent drop in December quarter profit at Rs 10,657 crore, majorly on a one-time impact of new labour codes.</p>.<p>IT services firm HCL Tech on Monday reported a 11.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,076 crore in the October-December quarter of FY26.</p>.<p>From the 30-share pack, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, retail inflation rose to a three-month high of 1.33 per cent in December, mainly due to higher prices of food items, but remained below the Reserve Bank of India's lower tolerance level.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,638.40 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,839.32 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted marginally lower.</p>.<p>US markets ended in positive territory on Monday.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.30 per cent to USD 64.06 per barrel.</p>.<p>On Monday, the Sensex climbed 301.93 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 83,878.17. The Nifty edged higher by 106.95 points or 0.42 per cent to 25,790.25. </p>