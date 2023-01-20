Rs 345 cr sought for rotary flyover at Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru

The BBMP has written to the state government seeking a grant of Rs 345 crore for building an elevated rotary (flyover) to access Bengaluru’s third railway terminal at Baiyappanahalli from four sides.

The lack of road access to the terminal had earned the wrath of the citizens as the railways spent a fortune to build a swanky and air-conditioned station without providing proper connectivity.

In a letter to the Urban Development department (UDD), BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has asked for a grant from either the Urban Development or Infrastructure Development department. The project, a first-of-its-kind in Bengaluru, will be taken up on design, build, operate (maintain) and transfer (DBOT) model.

Better connectivity

The elevated rotary flyover is expected to facilitate connectivity to locations such as Maruthi Sevanagar, Banaswadi, Kammanahalli and Baiyappanahalli. The railway over bridge, located near the IOC junction, is expected to be demolished. Separately, the BBMP has estimated the land acquisition cost at Rs 68 crore.

No objection

The South Western Railway and Suburban Railway Authority (K-RIDE) have given no-objection certificates to build the elevated corridor, the letter to the UDD states.

Sanjeev Dyamannavar, a mobility expert, said the BBMP could build a flyover and an underpass instead of a complicated elevated structure that could witness bottle-necks at criss-cross points.

There is a general opinion that the plan to provide proper access to the Baiyappanahalli terminal is moving at a snail’s pace. The third terminal, named after Sir M Visvesvaraya, was inaugurated in June 2022.

Amith Nigli, a resident of Banaswadi, who is also an AAP member, said there is a need to look at the overall mobility plan of the region as the elevated rotary corridor is likely to congest adjoining roads which are very narrow.