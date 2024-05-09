FIR against 3 persons over misleading video on Hemant Karkare

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (uttering, words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the police said.