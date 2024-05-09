Home
Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Punjab CM to campaign for AAP candidates in East, South Delhi seats on May 11

CM Bhagwant Mann gears up to bolster AAP's campaign in East and South Delhi LS seats on May 11, amplifying political momentum.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 06:04 IST
New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hold roadshows in East and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies on May 11 to campaign for AAP candidates, the party said on Thursday.

Delhi will go to polls in the sixth phase of the seven-phase election on May 25. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Mann will seek votes for Kuldeep Kumar and Sahiram Pahalwan, who have been fielded from the East Delhi and South Delhi constituencies by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"He will hold roadshows in the two constituencies," a party leader said.

Under a seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the AAP, the former has fielded candidates from three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while the latter is contesting from the remaining four.

Published 09 May 2024, 06:04 IST
