VV Puram’s food street to get Rs 6-crore facelift

The BBMP has proposed to develop the Market Road in VV Puram dotted with popular eateries at Rs 6 crore.

BBMP Zonal Commissioner (South) Jayaram Raipura told reporters that the work, expected to be completed in four months, involves building the road, footpaths, and drains.

“We will be providing seating arrangements, separate ducts for underground utilities, an open space for holding street plays and a provision to plant saplings,” he said, adding that the redevelopment is modelled on Church Street.

The short street — dubbed Thindi Beedhi (food street) — runs between Sajjan Rao Circle and RV Road.

It is lined with eateries and carts dishing out delicacies of Karnataka and other parts of the country.

Indeed, 37 stalls are located on a 200-metre stretch.

Officials said the BBMP’s plan is focused on pedestrians. “Indiscriminate parking and constant vehicular movement disrupt pedestrian access,” said Jayaram, also BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance).

“Our new project would fix scarcer user amenities, uneven footpaths, and inconsistent signage strategy.”

The project envisages shared streets to provide pedestrians the right-of-way, street furniture such as common handwash, and fixed standing tables. Besides, each outlet will also have oil traps and fixed dustbins for waste collection.