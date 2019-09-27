Will soon complete Kasturinagar roadwork: BBMP

Three days after the residents of Kasturinagar protested, demanding the restoration of dug up roads, BBMP commissioner Anil Kumar B H inspected the area.

“I understood the issues of the residents here. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken up several works in the area. I have instructed the officials to complete it soon,” Kumar said.

Three days ago, more than 400 residents of the locality went on a silent march from Green View Park to Vivekananda Park.

Roads along 2nd Main (ward 50) on the west side of Kasturinagar and 4th Main (ward 51) on the eastern side are crucial links to the Baiyappanahalli metro station, Shivajinagar, KR Puram and Hebbal. The roads were dug up for pipeline work and were not relaid. Buses stopped using these roads since they had become non-motorable, seriously inconveniencing residents.