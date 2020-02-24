Work on Kengeri, Anjanapura metro lines picks up pace

The work on Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura (Reach 4) and Mysore Road-Kengeri (Reach 2) lines of Namma Metro under Phase 2 is gaining speed as officials race to meet the December deadline to begin commercial operations.

The 6.29-km extended line to Anjanapura seems to be ahead of the nearly 8-km-long Kengeri line, which has gained progress after a slowdown last year due to the crisis surrounding IL&FS, the company that received the contract.

According to the latest progress report released by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the track-laying work has continued at sustained speed with the contractor completing track plinth casting work on 11,383 of the 12,580 track metres (measured based on the number of rails fixed on the line) on Reach 4. As expected, the Reach 2 has fallen behind with only 5,072 of the 17,628 track metres completed.

Civil work on both the lines is about 87% complete, with work on stations accounting for the remaining 13%. Officials, however, have other worries to reckon with.

Stay order from HC

The acquisition of NICE land has remained the major hurdle after the private company managed to obtain a stay from the High Court of Karnataka. “Efforts are on to get the stay vacated,” the report notes.

The NICE land is required not only for the construction of pillars but also for the construction of the metro lines at places where little land is needed from the company.

Besides Reach 2 and 4, the Nagasandra-BIEC (Reach 3) and Gottigere-Nagawara (Reach 6) lines cross Nice Road for which right of way is required.