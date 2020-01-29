Bengaluru police nab two robbers who targeted shops

The Ashok Nagar police have arrested two robbers who had committed robberies in nine police station limits.

The accused have been identified as Syed Mohammed Faizal (23), a resident of Nagawara, and Mohammed Mousin (30), a resident of Doddabettahalli. Faizal was arrested with the help of CCTV footage in a shop which he had recently robbed.

The police have seized Rs 6.3 lakh worth wrist watches, cosmetics and cigarettes from the accused.

A senior police officer said that Faizal had a habit of going to live bands, where he came into contact with a lot of girls. Subsequently, he started giving them a lot of costly gifts after becoming close to them. But when he ran out of money, Faizal began robbing shops with the help of Mousin.

After visiting the shops, Faizal used to make a video call to Mousin to get instructions on breaking open doors of shops.

Investigations revealed that he had committed robberies in nine police station limits in Central, South and East divisions. Faizal had earlier been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.