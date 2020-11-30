Ahead of BBMP polls, 40 JD(S) workers join AAP

Forty JD(S) workers joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) en masse on Monday ahead of the BBMP elections, striking a blow to the regional party which has seen consecutive defeats in recent elections.

Among those who joined AAP was businessman B T Naganna, a former JD(S) general secretary.

This happened after the JD(S) recently convened a meeting to discuss how it could strengthen its presence and reorganise itself at the grassroots.

Many of those who have made this jump to AAP include industry representatives from Bengaluru.

Speaking to DH, Naganna said Kejriwal’s welfare measures motivated him to make this shift.

“What we need today is accessible healthcare and education for all. I got into politics in the first place to fight against corruption and make a difference. I feel I can work towards this with the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said.

Currently, an elected member of the KASSIA council, FKCCI and the Peenya Industries Association, Naganna joined the JD(S) in 2009. He was an aspirant in the 2018 Assembly elections, but he did not get the ticket, he said. That the regional party was centred around one family and its members also played a role in his decision, he added.