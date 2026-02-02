Menu
Morocco evacuates 50,000 as flooding threatens city after weeks of heavy rain

Authorities set up shelters and temporary camps and barred entry into Ksar el-Kebir as rising water levels in the ​Loukkos River spread across several neighbourhoods.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 18:37 IST
Published 02 February 2026, 18:37 IST
World newsFloodMorocco

