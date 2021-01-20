Congress workers, farmers protest against farm laws in Bengaluru

A large number of Congress workers and farmers on Wednesday descended on the city to protest the contentious farm laws of the Centre and condemn the hike in fuel prices.

Commuters faced a harrowing time due to traffic snarls caused by agitations at various places. Elaborate security arrangements were made in view of the anti-farmers law protests called by the Congress and roads barricaded.

Following a call given by Congress state chief D K Shivakumar to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan here, party workers arrived from various parts of the state.

They have planned to stage protests and later submit a memorandum to Governor Vajubhai Vala. Before heading to the protest venue at freedom park, Congress state chief D K Shivakumar accused the state government of stopping the protesters from reaching the state capital.

"I have been receiving calls saying the police have been stopping farmers and Congress workers since last night," Shivakumar alleged in a video message. He appealed to those who were prevented from proceeeding to the city, to hold protest by blocking the highways.

"Reach the Bengaluru Railway station and we all shall lay siege to the Raj Bhavan," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP ridiculed the protests and alleged that the Congress, which had been responsible for the farmers' suicide throughout its regime, was staging a drama by opposing the pro-farmer laws introduced by the Centre.

"Farmer suicides would not have escalated if you had been pro-farmer, isn't it?" the saffron party asked in a tweet.