'Horse-trading' protest reaches BBMP

The political crises gripping the state echoed in the BBMP council, where Congress and JD(S) councillors protested over the BJP’s effort to destabilise the government.

The protest during the starred subject meeting at the council hall prompted Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun to adjourn proceedings by a day.

When the council meeting began, Congress and JD(S) members rushed to the well and accused the BJP of destabilising the coalition government. BJP members responded by chanting slogans against the Congress and JD(S), causing chaotic scenes.

The pandemonium continued despite the mayor requesting members to participate in the subject discussions.

Hemalatha, the Chairperson of the Tax and Finance Committee and wife of the resigned rebel JD(S) MLA Gopalaiah, sat unmoved on her chair as members staged protest inside the council hall.

Padmanabha Reddy, the opposition leader in BBMP, said the ruling party members are protesting to prevent discussions on the TDR scam.