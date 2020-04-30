Bengaluru: Share or rent your idle scooter, requests Bounce app amid coronavirus lockdown

Motorcycle rental firm Bounce has invited people to share their idle personal bikes and scooters with workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can sign up for its 'ScooterHero' initiative to offer their two-wheelers to frontline workers.

Two-wheeler owners can either rent their vehicles for free or charge up to Rs 80 per day, the startup said in a press note.

The initiative aims to help healthcare workers, civic authorities and delivery executives working to battle the pandemic, the firm said.

However, it was not immediately clear whether the transport department has approved the proposal as DH could not reach officials for comment.