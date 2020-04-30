Share or rent your idle scooter, requests Bounce app

Bengaluru: Share or rent your idle scooter, requests Bounce app amid coronavirus lockdown

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 30 2020, 01:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 05:35 ist

Motorcycle rental firm Bounce has invited people to share their idle personal bikes and scooters with workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. 

People can sign up for its 'ScooterHero' initiative to offer their two-wheelers to frontline workers. 

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Two-wheeler owners can either rent their vehicles for free or charge up to Rs 80 per day, the startup said in a press note. 

The initiative aims to help healthcare workers, civic authorities and delivery executives working to battle the pandemic, the firm said.

However, it was not immediately clear whether the transport department has approved the proposal as DH could not reach officials for comment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Technology
Transporation

What's Brewing

Mexican cartels turn to human trafficking

Mexican cartels turn to human trafficking

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

 