Bengaluru: Traffic diversions due to BGS flyover work

Owing to BBMP's two-phased white-topping work at BGS flyover road, there will be traffic diversions on the route from Monday. The stretch can be used from 6 am to 4 pm, and after 11 pm.

In the first phase, vehicles taking BGS flyover via NR Road flyover to Bengaluru Body Builder flyover can take NR Road-Rayan Circle-BB junction Mysore Road to reach Kengeri and Mysuru.

Vehicles from NR Road moving under the flyover can take Jamia Masjid junction-City Market-Sirsi Circle-Bengaluru Body Builder Junction.

From 4 pm till 11 pm, vehicles coming from NR Road flyover can go directly to BB Junction flyover and reach Mysuru Road and Kengeri.

Second Phase

From 6 am to 4 pm: Through BGS flyover to NR Road to Bengaluru Body Builder flyover: vehicles coming from NR Road can take the road under the BGS flyover via Jamiya Junction-City Market-BB Junction and reach Kengeri-Mysuru.

Vehicles coming from Mysuru and Kegeri can take BB Junction flyover and NR Road down ramp and reach Town Hall; vehicles plying between 4 pm and 11 pm can take a left on the flyover and reach Dr TCM Royan Road/Goodshed Road and reach Majestic.

From 4 pm to 11 pm: Can go via NR Road flyover directly to BB Junction flyover and reach Mysuru Road.