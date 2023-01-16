Bengaluru's history to bloom during Republic Day flower show

The Horticulture Department will host the Republic Day flower show at Lalbagh between January 20 and January 30 on the theme ‘History of Bengaluru’.

The show is expected to attract a footfall of at least 10 lakh people.

The major attractions include ‘Giri-Durga’, a huge artwork that depicts various milestones in the history of Bengaluru. The Durga will carry a depiction of modern Bengaluru on top and will be surrounded by the replica of Lalbagh rock, the High Court building, Kadu Malleswara temple, the Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace, and many other major landmarks.

This apart, a vertical garden will represent the historic border tower of Bengaluru. The mega floral show, Bonsai trees, and flower pyramids are among the other attractions.

For the first time, the flower show will also include a Bengaluru city history exhibition which will showcase the history using 3D, and 2D models and paintings. The exhibition will have eight sections, including the Bengaluru topography, early political activities in Bengaluru, and the Wodeyar rule.

According to a statement issued by the Horticulture department, special security measures have been put in place to manage the crowd. Additionally, cloakrooms at the entrance, food court, and parking facilities have been planned. The visitors are advised to park their vehicles at Shanthinagar Bus Stand and BBMP Parking complex on J C Road.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the flower show at 10 am on January 20. Drawing competitions and flower arrangement competitions will be held during the show.