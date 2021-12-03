Bike taxis: Tummoc teams up with Rapido for first-, last-mile connectivity

You can soon integrate Rapido bike taxis for first- and last-mile connectivity in a multi-modal transit mobile app developed by Bengaluru-based intra-city commute solution provider Tummoc. Rapido and Tummoc have announced a collaboration for this integration.

Tummoc’s data-driven transit platform is now available in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Users can access Tummoc’s mobile app to understand public transport routes and transport options between two points within a city at the click of a button.

This, according to a Tummoc spokesperson, will help the user choose the most optimum combination that saves on time and cost of travel. Tummoc’s “Plan My Trip” feature helps users discover multiple ways to reach their destination, including Rapido’s bike and auto network along with other public and private transport options.

Hiranmay Mallick, founder, Tummoc, says: “Our association will be applicable for all the cities Tummoc operates in and will allow our customers to access Rapido’s network of trained bike and auto riders to plan and embark on their trips within each city.”

Rapido says it currently has a network of over 10 lakh bike ‘captains’ spread across more than 100 cities. It added that it has a customer base of more than a crore, and would leverage its collaboration with Tummoc to expand further in the cities it operates in.

