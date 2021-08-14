Blackmailed by minors with video, CESC staffer kills himself in Majestic lodge

A junior assistant working for Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company allegedly killed himself in a lodge in Majestic area, central Bengaluru, on Thursday, police said.

A purported death note found in the lodge room blames four minors who reportedly blackmailed him with a video of his intimate moments with a woman.

Upparpet police tracked down the minors the same evening.

Supreeth K, 32, a native of Shivamogga district, checked into a second-floor room in a lodge in Gandhinagar on Thursday. In the afternoon, the lodge staff were startled to see water flowing out of the room. They rang the doorbell and knocked on the door but didn't get a response. They used a spare key to open the door only to find Supreeth lying dead in the toilet.

Police believe that Supreeth consumed poison, went to the toilet and locked himself in. When he started to suffer pain, he held a water tap and turned it on by accident. The water flowed out of the toilet, into the room and out into the corridor, drawing the lodge staff. But by the time they broke open the toilet door, he was dead, a senior police officer said.

A police investigation found that Supreeth recently went on a trip to Dulai Malleshwara Betta in Arsikere with a female friend and got intimate with her. The boys, who live in sheds under the hillock, noticed this and captured a video on their phone.

They then started blackmailing Supreeth by threatening to leak the video. They extorted Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 from him every now and then.