CCB officials nab Prashanth Ranka in Sandalwood drug scandal case

Central Crime (CCB) sleuths have nabbed another accused of the Sandalwood drug scandal case, the accused has been identified as Prashanth Ranka. Ranka is accused of supplying drugs at very big parties. He is also a supplier of drugs to BK Ravi Shankar, close friend of actress Ragini Dwivedi and other celebrities. He has been subjected to further interrogation, said a CCB senior officer.

The officers are making efforts to nab the other accused persons in the case. The officials had served a notice to a Mangaluru-based woman drug peddler Pruthvi Shetty to appear for interrogation, and accordingly she came to CCB office around 11:30 pm.

Sources say that Pruthvi and Ravi Shankar will be questioned together today. Loum Pepper Samba, an African national who was arrested on Saturday is playing games with the police stating that he don't know English or any other language except his mother tongue.

The interrogation of Ragini is continued in the State Women's home, according to officials she is not cooperating with the questioning, she is complaining of health issues as well as poor infrastructure in the home. She also complained of mosquitoes, food and other things. The officials have arranged for a medical check-up and will continue the interrogation, if she doesn't cooperate the officials may approach the court for extension of her police custody.

Man appears before CCB officials claims he is 13th in drug peddling case

A man identified as Aravind who is said to be a government employee and friend of accused Ravi Shankar, he visited CCB office in the early hours in his scooter carrying a big tea flask. Soon after entering the office he asked officials if Ragini Dwivedi was inside the office. When officials questioned who he was, Aravind told the officials that he is an accused number 13 in the FIR registered under NDPS Act, he claimed that he was with Ragini in the parties and consumed drugs along with her.

The officials suspected his behaviour and subjected him for more interrogation. As of now the officials suspect that Aravind is either mentally disturbed or under the influence of drugs. However, necessary action will be initiated against him, said a senior officer.