Chandrayaan-3: Vibration, acoustic tests successful

The spacecraft for India’s follow-on moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, successfully completed its integrated module dynamic tests during the first week of March, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said on Thursday.

The tests validated the spacecraft’s capability to withstand the harsh vibration and acoustic environment it would face during its launch, Isro said. The tests were conducted at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru.

“These tests are an essential part of the qualification and acceptance process for any spacecraft. These tests were particularly challenging, considering the fact that the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is a composite of three modules – Propulsion Module, Lander Module and the Rover Module,” Isro said.

The lander and the rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.

The vibration and acoustic tests carried out on the integrated spacecraft have provided “sufficient confidence” on the structural integrity and survivability in the launch environment, the space agency said in an official statement.

The lander comes with the capability to soft-land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover for carrying out in-situ chemical analysis of the surface.