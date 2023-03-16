Chandrayaan-3: Vibration, acoustic tests successful

Chandrayaan-3: Vibration, acoustic tests successful

The tests validated the spacecraft’s capability to withstand the harsh vibration and acoustic environment it would face during its launch

R Krishnakumar
R Krishnakumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 16 2023, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 22:34 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The spacecraft for India’s follow-on moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, successfully completed its integrated module dynamic tests during the first week of March, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said on Thursday.

The tests validated the spacecraft’s capability to withstand the harsh vibration and acoustic environment it would face during its launch, Isro said. The tests were conducted at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru.

“These tests are an essential part of the qualification and acceptance process for any spacecraft. These tests were particularly challenging, considering the fact that the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is a composite of three modules – Propulsion Module, Lander Module and the Rover Module,” Isro said.

The lander and the rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.

The vibration and acoustic tests carried out on the integrated spacecraft have provided “sufficient confidence” on the structural integrity and survivability in the launch environment, the space agency said in an official statement.

The lander comes with the capability to soft-land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover for carrying out in-situ chemical analysis of the surface. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
ISRO
Chandrayaan-3

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

 