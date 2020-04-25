Coronavirus: Call BBMP's TeleHealth Line to get medical consultation

To help people get medical consultations at their home during the lockdown, the civic body on Thursday launched TeleHealth Line, where doctors will provide service over the phone.

People with fever, cold, cough, sore throat or respiratory problem can call the helpline number-07447118949, a release from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said. The doctors will diagnose patients using various technology platforms, including video consultation whenever needed. If a doctor suspects that a patient needs to be checked for Covid-19, such cases would be advised to visit the nearest fever clinic for further testing.

The initiative will help Covid Rapid Response Teams to screen and track suspected cases more efficiently and augment the government’s efforts to flatten the curve,” the Palike said.

How it works

When a patient reaches out to the helpline, the call will be transferred to doctors. The caller will be given an identification number, which will be maintained for follow up consultations. After the doctor writes a prescription, the IT team will send it to the patient.