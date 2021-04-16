Covid-19: South Western Railway hikes platform ticket rates at 4 Bengaluru stations to discourage crowding

The South Western Railway on Friday said that the price of platform ticket at four railway stations in Bengaluru will be increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50 to discourage crowding at ticket counters and on the platforms. The move will come to effect on Saturday and will remian in place till April 30.

"There is huge demand for platform tickets across unreserved ticket counters. In order to restrict entry of general public at major railway stations over Bengaluru Division, the rates of platform tickets have been enhanced from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Bengaluru Cantonment and Krishnarajapuram," it said.

The South Western Railway's Bengaluru division cited the surge in Covid-19 cases in second wave amid the starting of train services in a phased manner as the reason behind the increase in the ticket rates.