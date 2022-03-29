Cybercriminals cheat businessman of Rs 2 crore  

A 34-year-old businessman has approached the South CEN Crime police stating he lost Rs 2 crore to cyber fraudsters who promised to double his money investing in online casino games.

Police revealed the victim, a resident of Jayanagar, said in his complaint that he received a link offering a scheme to double his money in June 2020. When he clicked the link, he came into contact with the accused Madesh.

Madesh and others convinced him to invest the money in casino games through them and double his income in a few months. Believing them, the businessman transferred Rs 2 crore to different bank accounts provided by Madesh in a series of transactions that continued for several days.

When the businessman repeatedly demanded Madesh for the returns, the accused went incommunicado. Only after this did the businessman realise that he had been cheated. Police filed a case of cheating under the Information Technology Act and are probing.

