Homeworld

Lebanon to come up with plan on August 31 to convince Hezbollah to disarm: US envoy

Israel will give a counterproposal when it receives Lebanon's plan, Barrack said after meeting with the Lebanese president in Beirut.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 10:09 IST
Published 26 August 2025, 10:09 IST
World newsLebanonHezbollah

