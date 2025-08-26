<p>Beirut: Lebanon will come up with a plan on August 31 to convince Hezbollah to disarm, US Special Envoy for Syria and Lebanon Thomas Barrack said on Tuesday.</p><p>Israel will give a counterproposal when it receives Lebanon's plan, Barrack said after meeting with the Lebanese president in Beirut.</p><p>Barrack said the plan Lebanon was preparing would not necessarily involve military action to persuade Hezbollah to give up its weapons.</p> .Hezbollah warns Lebanon 'will have no life' if state moves against it.<p>"The Lebanese army and the government are not talking about going to war. They are talking about how to convince Hezbollah to give up those arms," he said.</p><p>Last week, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem warned the Lebanese government against confronting the Iran-backed group, stating that there would be "no life" in Lebanon if it did.</p><p>Hezbollah was severely weakened by a war with Israel last year in which many of the group's leaders and fighters were killed. A US-brokered peace agreement that ended that conflict requires the Lebanese state to disarm armed groups.</p><p>Qassem said Hezbollah and its ally Amal had postponed street protests against the US-backed disarmament initiative, allowing room for dialogue with the government, but that future protests could target the US Embassy in Beirut.</p><p>Israel signaled it would reduce its military presence in southern Lebanon if the Lebanese Armed Forces acted to disarm Hezbollah, according to a statement from the Israeli prime minister's office.</p>