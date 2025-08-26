Menu
Vantara acknowledges SC order, says it will cooperate with SIT in fact-finding inquiry

“We acknowledge the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court with utmost regard. Vantara remains committed to transparency, compassion and full compliance with the law,” Vantara said in a statement.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 07:46 IST
Published 26 August 2025, 07:46 IST
