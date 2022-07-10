Declare Idgah Maidan as playground: Citizens’ forum

The Chamarajpet citizens’ forum, on Saturday, reiterated that it will go ahead with the Chamarajpet bandh on July 12, if BBMP fails to declare Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan as a BBMP playground.

Speaking to reporters, Ramegowda, a member of the forum, said the BBMP should also rename the ground after Mysuru king Chamarajendra Wadiyar. “We will withdraw the bandh and felicitate B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, if they agree to meet our demands by July 12,” he said. He added that the bandh will be successful, even if the forum members are kept under house arrest.

“The vendors in the area have agreed to support us. They will shut shops voluntarily on July 12. Also, we have requested the public to participate in the bandh between 8 am and 5 pm. No one can stop the bandh,” he said.

Countering the allegations that the forum members were not from Chamarajpet, Ramegowda said that they were ready to submit their Aadhaar cards as proof.

“In fact, Zameer Ahmed Khan is not from Chamarajpet. He has said that he will hoist the national flag in the ground on Independence Day and Kannada Rajyotsava. We will organise a better programme, if we are given permission,” the members said.

They warned that they would resort to bike rallies and legal action, if BBMP fails to meet their demands even after the bandh.