Delhi won't quarantine asymptomatic arriving passengers

There is relief for passengers embarking on a journey to New Delhi from Karnataka.

The Delhi National Capital Territory (NCT) government has decided not to put passengers without Covid-19 symptoms in institutional quarantine.

A day after over 100 passengers arriving from New Delhi held a flash protest over the abrupt change in quarantine rules, the railways shared the NCT government notification to clarify the rules for those leaving Bengaluru to New Delhi.

“All the asymptomatic persons coming into Delhi shall be allowed to go home after ascertaining that they are asymptomatic. Further, they would be requested to download the Aarogya Setu app if possible,” the notification from the NCT government said.

The notification said that home quarantine will be allowed for those showing mild symptoms.

Only those with symptoms will be subjected to the standard protocol for sampling, testing and quarantine.