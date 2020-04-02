Don't evict paying guests and hostellers: DC

Following reports that paying guests and hostellers are being evicted over fears of the novel coronavirus, district authorities have directed that such facilities should not stop functioning during the crisis.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G N Shivamurthy said in a statement student hostels, paying guest digs and working women's hostels should not evict their dwellers.

In another release, the deputy commissioner asked the people working in the essential services sector to return to work or else face action.

"Many industries have been closed due to the lockdown. But the continuous supply of medicines, medical equipment and hand sanitisers is critical. People employed in these industries should return to work," Shivamurthy said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

He also warned of action against workers who fail to show up and those preventing them for returning to work.

The Namma Bengaluru Foundation has helped the relocation of eight nurses from Victoria Hospital who were forced out of their paying guest digs and rented homes over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NGO has relocated them to Hotel De Oriell, Koramangala, for the time being. "Timely help from Murali Krishna to open the hotel premises to the doctors and nurses of Victoria Hospital is really commendable," it said in a release.