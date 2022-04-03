Ex-Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao set to join AAP

Ex-Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao set to join AAP

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 03 2022, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 12:12 ist
Rao (R) quit from his post last Friday. Credit: DH File Photo

Former Commissioner of Bengaluru City Police, Bhaskar Rao, who resigned from his duties as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Railways, is set to take the political plunge by joining the Aam Aadmi Party. 

More to follow...

Bengaluru
AAP
Bhaskar Rao

