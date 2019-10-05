Festive season pushes up prices of vegetables, flowers

Ayudha Puja, a major part of the 10-day Dasara festivities, saw the prices of flowers, banana plantain and ash gourd rise further on Friday.

Jasmine and sevanthige flowers aside, the banana stems were sold at Rs 40 per piece. While the onion prices fell from Rs 80 to Rs 30-40 per kg, there was hardly any variation in the price of other vegetables.

Similarly, fruit prices did not see any major changes.

“The week-long festival will see high sales throughout the seven days. So the prices have stabilised at a raised rate. Different people conduct Ayudha Puja on different days. So business has been good,” vegetable vendor Munesh said.

Jasmine was sold at Rs 700 per kg and Crossandra (Kanakambara) at Rs 1,200. “I expected the vegetables to cost more. Thankfully, it has stabilised. It is a relief that onion price has come down,” said Hemashri, a homemaker.