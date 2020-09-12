FIR against 'activist' for linking MLA Zameer to Sandalwood drugs case

Police have registered an FIR against self-claimed activist Prashant Sambargi who linked Chamarajpet MLA, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, to the Sandalwood drugs scandal.

Khan filed a police complaint on September 9, seeking action against Sambargi after the latter claimed in television interviews and social media posts that the MLA had attended a drugs party in a casino in Sri Lanka along with Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani. He also suggested that Khan’s close aide was involved in illegal activities. Khan called Sambargi’s remarks “reckless, derogatory, defamatory and abusive”.

Following the complaint, police registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) and moved the court for further orders. The 24th ACMM court directed the police to register an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC, said Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

Police have registered the FIR under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 463 and 465 (forgery). A police officer who’s overseeing the case said Sambargi would be summoned for questioning. “He will be asked to submit the proof to validate his accusations. After the preliminary investigation, we will take further action, if any, against him,” the officer added.

The CCB has summoned Sambargi at its headquarters on Saturday to share information about the drugs scandal.