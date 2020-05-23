FIR against man who offered to get elderly out of quarantine for Rs 25K

A Byatarayanapura resident is accused of promising to discharge quarantined senior citizens if they paid him Rs 25,000 each. The senior citizens refused the offer and reported the matter to the authorities.

The BBMP subsequently filed a police complaint against the man, identified as Krishne Gowda. The jurisdictional Upparpet police registered an FIR on Friday.

In the police complaint, BBMP medical officer (Gandhinagar) Dr Nanda Borappa stated that Gowda had approached the senior citizens quarantined at Hotel Diva Residency, Gandhinagar.

Seventy people who had arrived in Bengaluru from Delhi have been quarantined at the hotel for 14 days. Gowda met three of them in the hotel lobby and struck up a conversation. To his queries, they said they paid Rs 27,000 each, which includes Rs 8,000 for medical tests and Rs 1,400 of hotel room charges per day. Gowda allegedly told them they can go home if they pay him Rs 25,000 each.

The quarantined people, however, refused the offer, saying they would rather complete the quarantine. They also recorded their conversation with Gowda.

'No one can sneak out'

Dr Ravi Surpur, Special Commissioner, Projects and Health, BBMP, said: “Nobody can sneak out of institutional quarantine without being accounted for. The passengers did a good thing by recording the conversation. An FIR has been filed and it is up to the police to invoke the relevant sections against him.”

Discharged patient assaults woman shopkeeper

Meanwhile, a discharged COVID-19 patient assaulted a 32-year-old woman shopkeeper who asked him not to walk around her shop.

Lalitha said she owns a shop in Hongasandra, which has been identified as a containment zone by the BBMP. Sathya (30) lives near her shop. Sathya’s relatives tested positive for COVID-19. He was quarantined along with his relatives.

After being discharged on May 19, they came home. At 7 pm the same day, they were walking near her shop. When Lalitha questioned them, Sathya abused and threatened her. The Begur police have registered a case and are probing.