BBMP sets up more Covid Care Centres

Following the increase in the Covid-19 cases, the civic body has hastened the process of arranging beds at the care centres.

The BBMP on Sunday set up five more centres with a 1,600-bed capacity, including at the Government Ayurvedic Medical University and Hospital (200 beds), GKVK agriculture students’ hostel and university campus (600 beds), GKVK horticulture students’ hostel and university campus (400 beds), City Centre International Hotel, Majestic, (200 beds), and Chancery Pavilion with 200 beds.

The Palike is revising its protocol in assessing patients’ conditions and placing them in hospitals according to the level of risk.

BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar said as per the revised protocol, officials will visit patients’ homes and assess their symptoms. Based on the report, the patient will be sent to the care centres or hospitals.

Earlier, the patients were taken directly to hospitals and lodged in different wards after an assessment of their conditions. But now with they will be placed in different centres according to their conditions.

While asymptomatic patients will be accommodated at the Covid Care Centres, those with cold, fever and cough will be sent to the dedicated Covid health centres. Critical patients will be admitted to dedicated Covid hospitals, the commissioner said.

Kumars added that since 75% of Covid patients are asymptomatic, more care centres have been set up.

Another corporator tests positive

Another BBMP corporator, representing a ward in the Chamarajpet Assembly constituency, has tested positive for Covid-19, an official said on Sunday.

The corporator had got his tests done at a private laboratory.

“The private lab has given a Covid-19 positive report. The same will be confirmed once it is reflected in the ICMR portal,” a BBMP official

said.

Earlier, two corporators had tested positive in the Chamarajpet and Chickpet Assembly segments.