Bus commuters' forum seeks Shakti scheme expansionin Bengaluru

Welcoming the state government's Shakti scheme announced on Friday, the Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV) urged the government to consider additional points before the scheme is brought into effect from June 11.

The bus commuters' rights forum commended the implementation of the scheme that will make bus travel free for all women, including students, and the transgender community, but asked the government to consider extending it to all students and senior citizens as promised by the Congress in its poll manifesto.

The BBPV requested the government to submit a written commitment to the road transport corporations (RTCs) that it would pay them the costs incurred for the scheme. It also asked the government to set up a system to institutionalise these payments so payouts occur at the beginning of each financial year.

The forum pushed for the increase in bus fleet across RTCs, especially non-AC buses in BMTC, to match the rise in ridership. It requested the government to provide funds to all RTCs and allow them to hire more drivers and conductors. As the fleet will grow, the government must revise existing routes and schedules to fill in current and future gaps in service and frequency, the forum noted.

Citizen activist Srinivas Alavilli welcomed the move and called it a powerful mechanism to empower women. "While it may appear like a welfare scheme, derisively referred to as “freebie”, it is indeed a powerful mechanism for women empowerment. I hope the government provides adequate funds to BMTC to support this by procuring more buses and keeping up the high quality of service that they are known for," he said.