Honorary doctorate for Ravichandra at BCU's first convocation

The Bengaluru City University (BCU) is conferring an honorary doctorate on sandalwood actor and director V Ravichandra during its first convocation scheduled to be held on Monday.

Along with Ravichandra, M R Jaishankar from the field of social service and Dr Satyanarayana from the medical field will be receiving the honorary doctorates.

As many as 41,768 students will be receiving various degrees, of which 14,823 are male and 26,945 are female students.

This convocation comprises postgraduate students from two years and also undergraduate students from the current year.

The university officials said that they were unable to conduct convocation in 2021 due to the pandemic.

During the convocation on April 11, as many as 29,240 undergraduates and 12,528 postgraduate students will receive various degrees, with where highest are from faculty of commerce (16,881 undergraduate and 8,191 postgraduate students).

Gold medals

The university has instituted a total of 77 gold medals by allocating Rs 2 crore towards this.

Prof Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor of BCU told a press conference on Sunday, “We have deposited Rs 6 lakh per gold medal and the interest earned from that amount will be spent on giving gold medals.”

This year, along with a gold medal worth Rs 10,000, the university is giving a cash prize of Rs 20,000 to all the gold medal winners.

Seven donors have instituted gold medals: B Nanjundaiya IES memorial, Dr M S Ramaiah memorial, Prof P S Veerabhadrappa, Community Institute of Management Studies, Dr Chennraj Roychand and Seshadripuram Educational Trust (two gold medals).

This year, 84 students from 242 affiliated colleges, including 11 autonomous, will be receiving rank certificates.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: