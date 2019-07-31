KMF to sell millet-based products

The Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (KMF) is all set to introduce two new millet-based products in Bengaluru.

A ladoo made with millets, milk powder and ghee, and a millet powder that can be consumed with milk.

While the 'Nandini Siridhanya Laddu' is priced at Rs 90 for 250 gm, the millet powder 'Siridhanya Shakti' is priced Rs 70 for 250 gm.

KMF marketing director Mruthyunjaya T Kulkarni said the idea occurred after the state government initiative to promote millet as a superfood.

"At present, we are procuring millet from the market. We are planning to buy millet directly from the farmers," he said.

KMF will sell these products only through the 120 Nandini milk outlets in the city. "About 200 kg of the product is the initial quantity. This will be increased to 1,000 kg later," Kulkarni said.

Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research director Dr C N Manjunath said with a low glycemic index, millet is one of the healthiest options.