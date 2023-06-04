Vegans unite to raise awareness of animal rights violations in Bengaluru

On the occasion of the 13th National Animal Rights Day, members of the nonprofit organisation ‘Our Planet. Theirs Too.’ gathered to commemorate the unjust killing of animals and raise awareness about animal rights violations.

Over 60 vegans assembled at the War Memorial on Brigade Road on Sunday afternoon, standing in solidarity with thousands of volunteers who participated in events held simultaneously in over 150 cities worldwide.

The purpose of the event was to draw public attention to the brutal treatment of animals and symbolically mourn the billions of animals that are killed and exploited for profit. Activists displayed photographs of the animals that had been killed and arranged a tomb for them, illuminating lamps and placing flowers in front of the images.

Moreover, the Declaration of Animal Rights was unveiled and signed during the event.

The activists urged the public to refrain from treating animals as commodities and to recognise their inherent rights. Sophie, a member of the organising team, stated, “Increasing awareness is the only way to put an end to animal exploitation. By educating and empowering individuals, we can remind them of the impact of their everyday choices and the consequences of their actions.”

Jaya Kumar C, another organiser of the event, emphasised the need to treat animals with kindness since they cannot advocate for themselves. He stated, “Nature belongs to all of us, not just a select few. Therefore, it is crucial to respect the rights of animals and cease causing them harm.”

The activists also celebrated the growth of the vegan movement in Bengaluru.

After the event, a documentary titled ‘Maa Ka Doodh,’ which sheds light on the realities of the dairy industry, was screened at the Bangalore International Centre.