Gutted by pandemic, blood donations still falling short

The pandemic has severely disrupted the collection of blood for surgeries and other medical conditions, officials said, with supplies still hovering around 60-80% of pre-pandemic levels.

According to the Karnataka State Aids Prevention Society (KSAPS), the state was collecting an average of 8.6 lakh units of blood annually in 2018 and 2019, before the pandemic struck. But in the first year of the pandemic, only 6.3 lakh units of blood (78% of the annual target of 8.08 lakh) were collected. The quantity declined further in 2021 with only 4.89 lakh units being collected (61% of the annual target). [See the table]

“In the early stages of the pandemic, there were massive disruptions to collection because people were not donating,” said Dr D Jayaraju, State Deputy Director (Blood Services). “Two primary types of donors were not accessible. IT professionals were working remotely while students were not accessible due to colleges being closed.”

Nevertheless, officers insisted that the demand for blood had also declined due to the pandemic, meaning requirements are being met. “The demand for blood traditionally comes from three sources: trauma cases, antenatal and surgeries or treatments. Trauma and surgeries dramatically reduced in the last two years,” a KSAPS officer said.

That trauma cases had declined is borne out by data from Bengaluru traffic police. While 384 accidents resulting in death or injury transpired per month in 2018-2019, the number reduced to 268 incidents monthly from 2020 to the end of 2021. But in January this year, the city recorded 281 injuries in accidents, showing a rise.

However, people with key health complications such as cancer and thalassemia, whose therapies had been placed into suspended animation during the first and second wave years, are continuing to suffer privations.

Many are now returning to hospitals in large numbers. At Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, some 1,800 people registrations were recorded earlier this last week as people who had put off cancer therapies during the pandemic surged to the hospital.

“In comparison, during the two waves, daily registrations ranged between 250 and 1,000,” explained Dr C Ramachandra, director of the institute.

“All major surgeries require one to two pints of blood,” he continued. “We are now working with the Rotary Club to expand the size of our blood reserves and also set up satellite blood banks in other districts to prevent centralisation of supplies. But to be frank, every drop of blood must be used judiciously.”

In April 2020, the hospital’s blood stocks had declined by 65%, which was only partly restored through the intervention of the Indian Army.

The worst-hit

“There is little doubt that people with long-term health complications suffered during the pandemic,” said Suresh Hari of the Rotary Club of Bangalore.

Thalassemics have been especially hard hit. Gagandeep Singh Chandok, president of the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society in Bengaluru, said the 12,000-strong population was not getting enough blood or medicine.

“The situation is unchanged since the pandemic began. We are suffering because the government has done nothing to improve the situation. A PIL petition which we had filed in the high court is currently frozen,” he said.

At the Rotary TTK Blood Bank, Dr Narasimha Swamy L, Blood Bank Supply Officer, said that pre-Covid, the bank was collecting between 3,000 and 3,600 units of blood per month. “Now, it is 1,000 to 1,200 units. January was bad with just 800 units collected because many people were infected with the virus and a person cannot give blood for two weeks after recovery or vaccination,” he said.

“About 25% of our supplies go to Bowring, Kidwai and Victoria and also hospitals in Mysuru and Shivamogga, but we have not been able to supply this at all since the pandemic began,” he added.

Amid shortages, many patients have been asked to bring their own donors — family or friends.

In the Indian Red Society’s Karnataka state branch, Ashok, a supervisor, said only a paltry 50 units of blood were collected per day between 2020 and 2021. “Compare this to 3,000 units of blood being collected before the pandemic,” he said.

“The demand is increasing now but we are fulfilling our requirements. In any case, the real problem is not in Bengaluru where all major hospitals have a blood bank and where you have blood banks and organisations. It is in rusticated districts which have always had a shortfall,” he added.

