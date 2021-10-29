HAL delivers 200th gun bay door for Boeing F/A Super Hornet

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) delivered its 200th gun bay door for Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet. The firm has been supplying the aero-structure to Boeing for the last 10 years.

In recognition of the milestone, R Madhavan, CMD, HAL said, "HAL has a long-standing partnership with Boeing and we look forward to strengthening our association on military and civil programs. We are prepared to collaborate with Boeing to boost manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India programmes.”

Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India, concurred with this estimation, saying that Boeing’s partnership with HAL is indicative of the “tremendous potential for India to contribute to the global aerospace industry as an industrial and technology partner.”

HAL’s Aircraft Division has been a supplier to Boeing for the last three decades. The Division has supplied various aero-structures for Boeing’s military and civil programs such as the B757 Over-wing Exit Doors, 777 Up-lock Box, F/A-18 Wire Harness and F/A-18 Gun Bay Door.

