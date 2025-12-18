<p>Athani, Belagavi district: Two women labourers were killed on the spot after the dumper portion of a sugarcane harvesting machine allegedly knocked them down due to the negligence of the vehicle driver at Satti village in the taluk on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Bouravva Laxman Kobadi (60) and Laxmibai Mallappa Rudragoudar (65), residents of Satti.</p>.Sugarcane crushing begins, farmers breathe sigh of relief.<p>The incident occurred when the women were engaged in their routine work and failed to notice the harvester’s dumper when it moved in reverse. They sustained severe head injuries after being hit by the machine and died on the spot.</p>.<p>The women labourers had been working to support their families. Athani police have registered a case and are investigating.</p>