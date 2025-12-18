<p>Belagavi: The Council passed 11 Bills passed in Assembly. </p>.<p>They are: Chandraguthi Renukamba Kshetra Devpt Authority Bill, Rent (Amendment) Bill, Chamundeshwari Kshetra Devpt Authority (Amendment) Bill, Hindu Religious Institutions & Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, Cine & Cultural Activists (Welfare) (Amendment) Bill, Malnad Area Devpt Board (Amendment) Bill, Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, Bayaluseeme Devpt Board (Amendment) Bill, Malai Mahadeswaraswamy Kshetra Devept Authority (Amendment) Bill, Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, & State Universities (Amendment) Bill.</p>