Having one chairman for 12 boards shows lack of seriousness: MP Tejasvi Surya

Quoting DH’s report on the government appointing a single IAS officer to the boards of 12 government bodies, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya dubbed the move “a recipe for serious lapses in administration”.

“Administrative burden can compromise progress of work. The appointment displays a lack of seriousness in delivering good governance by the Congress Govt,” Surya tweeted, condemning the appointment.

1 IAS officer leading 12 important boards, including Bengaluru Development Authority, is a recipe for serious lapses in administration. Administrative burden can compromise progress of works. Move displays lack of seriousness in delivering good governance by the Congress Govt. pic.twitter.com/TOqcO5r5IQ — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 9, 2023

The state government on Wednesday appointed Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary to the government, as chairman of 12 boards, including the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

Besides these additional responsibilities, Singh has his hands full as he is also the head of the Urban Development Department (UDD), Water Resources Department, and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), where he is the administrator in the absence of an elected body.

His recent appointment has surprised even the IAS circle, wondering what makes him tick all the boxes irrespective of which party is in power. Sources close to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's office said the appointment is temporary and to ensure continuity in administration.