HC notice to govt for allotting gomala land to BBMP

The high court on Monday sought an explanation from the government over sanctioning of 15.03 acres of gomala land to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike at Ganakallu village in Bengaluru South taluk.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Mohammed Nawaz issued a notice to the government while hearing two different public interest litigations filed by human rights activist N Manjunath and Hemmigepura Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president R Krishnamurthy.

It directed the government to immediately initiate action to clear the encroachment of the land.

The petitioners’ counsel argued that the Ganakallu villagers were using 45.30 acres of gomala land, in survey number 14 of the village, as grazing land.

“The government has already allocated a part of the land to various organisations. The Palike will also allocate its share to other people and institutes. But even before the deputy commissioner could notify the land to the BBMP, the civic body has already allocated the land

to others,” the counsel

argued.

The petitioners submitted that the government has allotted 4.21 acres to the Bangalore Development Authority for residential sites, 14 acres to the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath and 8 acres to the Omkara ashrama.

“About 520 families have been living on the 11-acre area for several decades. The local MLA had even written to the DC, demanding allocation of the land for the poor residing on the site,” the petitioners submitted to the court.

The matter was adjourned to September 19.