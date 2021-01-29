HC stays inquiry against former VC of BCU

The Karnataka High Court has passed an interim order staying the inquiry initiated against Prof S Japhet, former vice-chancellor of Bengaluru City University (BCU).

Prof Japhet was appointed as the vice-chancellor of the newly formed BCU in 2017. He demitted office in November 2020. In December 2020, inquiry proceedings were initiated based on a decision taken by the syndicate.

Justice M Nagaprasanna observed that prima facie under Section 28 of the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000, there is no power available to the syndicate to constitute a one-man committee of inquiry to conduct an enquiry against a former vice-chancellor. The court passed the interim order on both the notification and notice issued on January 18.

In his petition, Prof Japhet challenged the notification dated December 28, 2020. The one-man committee was to look into various works entrusted to contractors during his tenure as the vice-chancellor.